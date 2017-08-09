Mother who prompted MA Amber Alert appears in court

Mass. State Police report the mother and child sought in the Amber Alert Wednesday night were located in a vehicle in a wooded area in Charlton.

"At approximately 7:45 p.m. [Wednesday] evening, Ella Abbott was reported to potentially be in harm after her mother, Leeann Rickheit, made threats to another family member that she planned to harm the child and herself," State Police said in a statement.

Rickheit allegedly threatened to harm her daughter before fleeing from their home.

Members of the department's Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section located the car Rickheit was believed to be driving on the backside of a pond located through the woods behind the Country Store on Stafford Street in Charlton.

State Police explain that when troopers located the car, Rickheit and her daughter "were in the car, the car was running, and the tailpipe had been stuffed with clothing, blocking the exhaust."

Those troopers reportedly saw the mother and Ella either sleeping or unconscious in the car.

"VFAS Trooper Keller Williams smashed a window to the vehicle and troopers removed the child and Rickheit from the car," State Police explained in a statement.

Ella Abbott was transported by ambulance to UMass Medical Center in Worcester where police said she is reported to be doing well.

Leeann Rickheit was taken by ambulance to St. Vincent's Hospital in Worcester where she was kept under police guard before being transferred to the State Police barracks in Sturbridge.

Rickheit appeared in Dudley District Court Thursday and pleaded not guilty to several charges, including attempted murder, assault and battery on a child, and reckless endangerment of a child. She is currently being held on $500,000 bail.

Rickheit is due back in court next month.

The Amber Alert has been canceled. No other information is being released at this time.

