Mother who prompted MA Amber Alert to face charges

Mass. State Police report the mother and child sought in the Amber Alert Wednesday night were located in a vehicle in a wooded area in Charlton.

Investigators said that 3-year-old Ella Abbott was taken from her home on Greenwood Street in Worcester around 7:45 p.m. by her mother, 38-year-old Leeann Rickheit.

Rickheit allegedly threatened to harm her daughter before fleeing from their home.

Members of the department's Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section located the car Rickheit was believed to be driving on the backside of a pond located through the woods behind the Country Store on Stafford Street in Charlton.

State Police explain that when troopers located the car, Rickheit and her daughter "were in the car, the car was running, and the tailpipe had been stuffed with clothing, blocking the exhaust."

Those troopers reportedly saw the mother and Ella either sleeping or unconscious in the car.

"VFAS Trooper Keller Williams smashed a window to the vehicle and troopers removed the child and Rickheit from the car," State Police explained in a statement.

Ella Abbott was transported by ambulance to UMass Medical Center in Worcester where police said she is reported to be doing well.

Leeann Rickheit was taken by ambulance to St. Vincent's Hospital in Worcester where she was kept under police guard before being transferred to the State Police barracks in Sturbridge.

Rickheit will appear in Dudley District Court Thursday morning on several charges, including attempted murder, assault and battery on a child, and reckless endangerment of a child.

The Amber Alert has been canceled. No other information is being released at this time.

