Officials: Careless disposal of cigarettes caused porch fire

A second floor porch on a Springfield home was damaged after a fire started from cigarettes, according to fire officials.

Denis Leger, spokesperson for the Springfield Fire Department said firefighters quickly put out the flames at the home on 314 St. James Avenue right before 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

He said the fire was caused by the improper disposal of cigarettes and resulted in under $5,000 worth of damage.

