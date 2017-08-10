State and local police crack down on impaired drivers

As the state prepares for the recreational marijuana law to take effect, officials are promising to crack down on pot impaired driving.

State and local police will be playing a pivotal role on the roads going forward.

Currently, the hardest thing for police is being able to test drivers for high levels of THC.

State Police said they are increasing the number of officers with special training to detect whether or not drivers are under the influence of THC.

Over 200 local police departments across Massachusetts will join in on the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

This year's campaign said it will look at impairment marijuana causes in drivers and how the impairment increases when marijuana is combined with alcohol.

The Easthampton Police Department announced on their Facebook page that they received a grant and will increase patrols to detect impaired drivers.

Because recreational marijuana will be legal, the fear from lawmakers is that there will be a major spike in impaired driving accidents.

The law that voters approved in November allows residents to possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana for recreational purposes, and grow up to a dozen pot plants in their home.

State Officials are also hoping to educate the public through a series of TV and radio commercials, along with billboard messages.

State law on driving under the influence includes marijuana, and the first offense is a fine anywhere from $500 to $5,000, and/or up to two and a half years in prison.

