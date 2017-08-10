Police: Man at Chicopee gym stole someone else's keys, credit cards from car

Chicopee police are looking to identify a man who works out at the Planet Fitness on Memorial Drive.

Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News on Tuesday, that individual went to the front desk and took someone else’s keys.

The man unlocked the car, stole two credit cards and used them at the CVS and Walgreens on Memorial Drive, according to Wilk.

He left the scene in a compact black car. Police said he has a large tattoo on his left leg and a smaller one on his right leg.

Anyone who has any information or knows the man is asked to contact Chicopee detectives at 413-594-1730.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.