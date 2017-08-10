Thursday marks National S'mores Day!

It's an gooey treat that is often a staple at summer campfires and Thursday is a day to celebrate them.

Today is National S'mores Day. According to nationalcalendarday.com, the s'more is credited to entrepreneur Alec Barnum, but the first recipe is found in a Girl Scout publication dating back to 1927

The traditional s'more needs just three ingredients: a marshmallow, graham crackers, and a piece of a chocolate bar. The marshmallow is often heated over an open flame, like at a fire-pit or campfire, then sandwiched between the graham crackers and chocolate.

However, over the years, variations of the classic treat have emerged, including s'mores brownies and s'mores themed beverages

