South Hadley woman receives formal letter ordering dog's euthanization

South Hadley woman receives formal letter ordering dog's euthanization

By Samara Abramson
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

There's new information about the South Hadley dog case we told you about on Wednesday.

Town Administrator Mike Sullivan delivered a letter to the dog's owner, April Marion, today.

That letter states that the selectboard has ordered her St. Bernard 'Ziggy' to be euthanized.

According to documents obtained by Western Mass News, many people have reported being attacked by 'Ziggy' and one of Marion's other dogs who she euthanized in May.

Marion told Western Mass News that she is fighting back to save her pup.  She has already raised more than $400 for a lawyer on GoFundMe.

You can CLICK HERE for more information on that GoFundMe page.

