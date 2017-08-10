Southampton Police looking for man allegedly involved in bike trail incident

Southampton Police need your help identifying a man in connection with an inappropriate incident on the town's rail trail Wednesday night.

The incident, police said, was inappropriate and unacceptable, but did not cause harm to anyone.

It happened at 8:15 p.m. yesterday and the man is described as an elderly male with gray hair that frequents the area. He was wearing a bike helmet and riding an older style bike with an orange flag attached to the back.

To those who frequent the rail trail, this is a shock.

"I come out almost every day depending on the weather," said Joanne Metcalf.

Riders like Metcalf are out on this trail almost every day and now with this request from police, she told Western Mass News it's a little concerning to be on the trail.

"I haven't seen anything, this gentleman. Of course, if I did, I would call the authorities," Metcalf added.



Those that use this rail trail said that they generally feel safe here, but now with this warning, they are going to be more aware here when they are walking or riding.



Southampton Police say what the man did was criminal and they want to hold him responsible for his actions. He was said to be wearing a gray T-shirt and either navy or black cotton shorts.

Joann Picard and her grandsons ride this trail daily too.



"It's alarming. It's a bit alarming. There are many families that travel this bike path. I think it's good that they are saying there is someone out there to be mindful of," Picard explained.



The incident is under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact the Southampton Police Department.

