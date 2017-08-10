for KING & COUNTRY to perform at the Big E

The Big E has announced that they will host the hit Chrisitian duo, for KING & COUNTRY at their Xfinity arena on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 7:30pm.
The show is free with fair admission, however a limited number of premium tickets are available for purchase starting tomorrow August 11, at TheBigE.com and the Big E Box Office.
Along with admission to the Big E on the day of the event, premium tickets guarantee a reserved seat at the show in a preferred section.
For KING & COUNTRY consist of Australian brothers, Joel and Luke Smallbone.
For more information on for KING & COUNTRY’s show at The Big E, and more upcoming events scheduled to take place during The Big E, visit TheBigE.com or download the app.
The Big E fair will take place from Sept. 15 to October 1.
