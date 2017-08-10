The Big E announces 5K Road Race's Scramble Challenge

The Big E has announced their Big 5K Road Race’s Scramble challenge components.

The Scramble takes place during the Big 5K Road Race events, Friday September 1, but will feature a new Big E-themed activity every lap.

Cash prizes will be awarded to winners in both the Big 5K Road Race and Scramble.

Events:

Kids Fun Run: 6:30pm

Race thru the Avenue of States with Big E mascot, Krisp-E! The Fun Run will be open to children from ages 10 and under. Registration is free with the donation of a new or gently used book. Competitors are also welcome to go to Storrowton Tavern after the race for a free ice cream cake ball.

Big 5K Road Race: 6:45pm

A 5K race on a USAFT certified course. Cash prizes will be award to the first, second, and third place male and female winners. Medals will also be awarded to the first place male and female finishers.

Big 5K Scramble: 6:45pm

Participants will play their way to the finish line in with several Big E favorites, such as cream puffs, the McDonald’s Giant Slide, and beer (or lemonade for those under 21). Cash prizes will be awarded to first place male and female finishers.

An award ceremony will commence at Storrowton Tavern.

Participants will be able to register for the race solo, or with a team. Registration is now open, and the first 500 people dto do so will receive a t-shirt, a single-day admission ticket to the Big E, a free drink, and more.

