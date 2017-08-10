A warm end to the week, but rain is on the way

High clouds from the evening are on their way out and we are mostly clear through dawn. A few foggy spots are possible again for Friday morning, but most will begin with some good sunshine. Temps will dip into the mid and upper 50s with a calm wind.

Friday is looking like another mainly dry day; however, we will see more clouds through the afternoon. High temps should get into the low 80s for the valley and upper 70s for the hill towns and Berkshires-which is seasonable for early August. Expect a mostly cloudy, but dry afternoon with a light southerly wind.

Showers will approach western Mass Friday night through Saturday morning and many should begin Saturday on the soggy side. The good news, it that this wave of rain will push out before 10am. A cold front moving in from the west will keep skies mostly cloudy through the day, which will keep high temps in the mid to upper 70s. By the late afternoon and evening, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected-though nothing severe.

Skies will clear out Saturday night and we could have some decent sky conditions to view the peak of the Perseid meteor shower before dawn Sunday-though fog could be an issue. High pressure will bring a dry, but warm day for western Mass with highs back to the 80s Sunday afternoon.

The forecast for early next week is looking tricky as a front stalls to our south. Low pressure may develop off the Carolina coast and move northeast, bringing a slight rain chance sometime late Monday into Tuesday morning, but for now, it looks as though most will miss us. Dry, warmer weather takes over midweek.

