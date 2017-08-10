Clearing skies overnight. Another partly sunny and warm day tomorrow

After a warm afternoon a mostly clear and cool night on the way tonight with lows dropping back into the upper to around 60.

Tomorrow will be and a bit humid with a slight chance for a spot shower late in the day. A warm front looks to approach from the southwest tomorrow night through Saturday morning, which would bring in more clouds and a threat for showers-not good for viewing the Perseid meteor shower. We will see partly sunny skies along with a few more showers or a thunderstorm Saturday afternoon ahead of a cold front.

Sunday is looking drier and brighter. We'll likely see more in the way of sunshine with temperatures reaching into the low to mid 80's. It will be a bit less humid too. Sunday certainly is looking to be the better of the two weekend days.

We will be eyeing a system in the tropics that will make its way toward the SE coast by Sunday. This system still looks to move north-northeast, but stay well offshore. Some rough seas could be possible for the Cape. On Monday, low pressure looks to move along a stalled front to our south. This low could be close enough to bring clouds and a chance for light rain, but the heaviest should miss us. High pressure will build in Tuesday and Wednesday, keeping us dry and seasonable.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.