Showers return late tonight, but the weekend isn't a washout

Lots of clouds around this afternoon and evening, but our weather remains dry for the most part. A shower or two is possible in the Berkshires before sundown. Our temps remain warm with many lingering in the 70s for several hours this evening and we only fall into the lower to mid 60s overnight. Showers are on the way from the southwest with an approaching warm front. Most of the rain we will see will fall during the overnight hours and a few tenths of an inch are possible.

We become more humid for Saturday morning and showers will be exiting fairly early. Much of our Saturday is looking dry actually, just cloudy. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s in the afternoon. I’d keep an umbrella handy just in case. By the evening, a cold front will advance from the west, bringing scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to western Mass. Severe storms are very unlikely, though Berkshire County is under a marginal risk for an isolated severe storm.

Skies clear out Saturday night, but fog may form for many-inhibiting our view of the Perseid meteor shower. Tough call, but try to check them out in the pre-dawn hours Sunday if you can.

High pressure will bring us a dry, mostly sunny day Sunday with lower humidity and warmer temps. A little moisture tries to inch up the coast for Monday evening into Tuesday, but we will likely just see some clouds. Temps look to get warmer mid-week with continued sunshine and dry weather.

