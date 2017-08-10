Family speaks out after near drowning at Springfield camp

The mother of a little boy who was involved in a pool accident last week is speaking out.

Giselle Vizcarrondo told Western Mass News her 5-year-old autistic son, Marc, has a long road ahead of him.

Marc was found unresponsive in the pool area at Camp Star Angelina in Forest Park last week.

After almost a week on life support at Baystate Medical Center, Marc is awake, talking, and eating normally, his mother said.

Vizcarrondo told Western Mass News that her son suffered significant brain damage' in the accident, but she is grateful that he is alive, calling him a 'miracle child.'

"Due to the circumstances of the event, my son could have not been here, but with everyone's prayers and everyone's prayers with me, we asked God and he's here," Giselle Vizcarrondo explained.

Vizcarrondo told Western Mass News she brought Marc his cat this afternoon and he was smiling. She also said that he's eating normally, especially his favorite meal of macaroni and cheese.

Vizcarrondo he will be transported to a Boston hospital in the coming weeks for continuing care.

