Volunteers come together to finish renovation for Springfield couple

The nine month nightmare of one local veteran and his wife is coming to an end.

Rich and Helene Kagan of Springfield gave a contractor more than $12,000 for home improvement work.

The couple said that Troy Lyons of Lyons Home Improvement took the money, left their house in shambles, then vanished.

However, thanks to an outpouring of support, today, the Kagan's house is once again a home.

The story began last November. The Kagans Sixteen Acres home was left siding ripped off and a hole dug for a new garage after they said that Troy Lyons of Lyons Home Improvement took their $12,400 dollars then, they said, left without a trace.

After nine months of going in and out of court trying to get their money back, of trying to get their house back together, this is what their home looks like today.

"It's just amazing. From what we had last year to what we have now, it's mind blowing," said Rich Kagan.

After hearing about the Kagan's story a few weeks ago, Jason Pecoy of Lakay Building and Remodeling in Wilbraham stepped up to volunteer as contractor and fix - on his own time and dime - the mess they said Lyons left behind.

"It's been a great journey. It's great to see everybody just come out and step up. You know, somebody does something that's unfortunate to them, that's wrong, and all the contractors come out, the good guys and step up and do it right," Pecoy noted.

By the good guys, Pecoy meant all the friends he reached out to in the industry who immediately jumped on board to help the Kagans, like Dave Hutchins of Collins and Company, who donated the garage door, installation, the garage opener, and replaced all the gutters.

"It was just a natural for us, you know, being in the construction business and not wanting to see the industry in general get a black eye from what happened here. It was just an obvious thing for us to step up and want to be part of this, it was actually pretty exciting," Hutchins said.

All total, more than 15 volunteers - companies and individual contractors - stepped up from siding to electrical to drywall,

Palmer Paving threw in a new driveway. Landscapers, Habitat for Humanity - the list goes on - all to help the Kagans get their home back.

"It's been an incredible experience. Once Jason got involved and all these good people here, it's just a nightmare turned into something great," said Helene Kagan.

Pecoy added, "It's been a great thing all around, just to see Rich and Helene with smiles on their face. It's great to see that. It's great to be part of the family now, I feel like I'm part of the family."

"A simple thank you isn't enough," Helene Kagan noted.

As for Troy Lyons of Lyons Home Improvement, the Massachusetts Division of Licensure told Western Mass News that he lost his state registration back in 2009 for a similar incident.

In the meantime, the Hampden County District Attorney's office filed criminal charges.

Lyons has appeared in court twice. His case has been continued. A pre-trial conference is now set for August 22.

