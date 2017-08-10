Masters of Music competition to return to the Big E this year

The Big E has announced that they are bringing back their special series, the Masters of Music competition, where they will be putting local talent on the map!

The competition will take place that the E Stage and will be open to all musicians of all genres, including past Masters of Music entrants and finalists.

Nine finalists will be selected out of the pool of applicants. They’ll be rated on their technical ability and creativity.

The deadline to apply is August 30.

A different finalist will take to the E Stage every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 4pm.

Voting for the finalist will be open on the Big E’s Facebook page throughout the entirety of the fair (September 15-October 1), and the top contestant will be awarded the grand prize of $1,000 cash, a chance to return as a performer in next year’s Big E fair, and more to be announced.

The Masters of Music series shows are free with Big E admission.

More information can be found here.

