Springfield Thunderbirds welcome U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

The Thunderbirds have touched down for the Westfield International Air Show.

These highly-trained pilots execute jaw dropping routines, leaving the crowds below in awe.

Each pilot has a story to tell, but it all started with a love for flight.

Massachusetts Native Alex Turner fell in love with flight at an early age.

His father served our country in the Air Force.

“Traveling across the country from assignment to assignment, base to base, and watching air shows on his shoulders, seeing things like the Thunderbirds,” said Turner.

That budding fascination turned into a desire for perfection, and now you can see him in action.

“You’re going to see a demonstration of the pride, professionalism, that every airman is bringing to their jobs every day to help keep our nation secure and safe.”

You can bank on hitting some traffic, as the event is sure to attract quite the crowd.

There are eight parking lots opening at 6:30 in the morning, but you can also reserve a spot ahead of time for fifteen dollars.

There are some clouds in the forecast, but rain or shine, the show will go on, and these pilots said they wouldn’t have it any other way.

The show is Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.