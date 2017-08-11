West Springfield murder suspect to appear in court

The man who police say is responsible for the first homicide in West Springfield in 2017 is back in court.



19-year old Roberto Santiago facing first degree murder charges for the death of Delilah Santiago in April.

Although they have the same last name, the district attorney's office said they are not related, however, they do believe the murder was not a random act.

Neighbors recall hearing 3 knocks at their door that Monday morning, but come to find out, they were actually gun shots.

Police said it came from 19-year old Roberto Santiago when he fatally shot 18-year old Delilah Santiago inside her Hillcrest Arms Apartment.

Police found the victim with a gunshot wound to her head, and Santiago nowhere to be found.

He was eventually found by Connecticut State Police at Bradley International Airport while trying to flee to Puerto Rico.

Santiago was held on a $1,000,000 bond after his arrest, and was been denied bail after his last court appearance.

He was charged with first degree murder, and will be in court on Friday for a motion hearing which will determine what evidence and questions will be part of his upcoming trial.

