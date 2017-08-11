Field Trip Fridays: Old Sturbridge Village

In this edition of Field Trip Fridays Western Mass News decided to take a trip that brought us back in time to the 1800s.



Old Sturbridge Village has allowed visitors to explore their more than 40 historic buildings for the last 70 years.

The museum welcomes about 250,000 visitors a year and each visitor gets to see what life was like as it existed in rural New England in the 1830s.



"Old Sturbridge Village was founded in 1946, so we are just over 70 years old. It's a product of the Wells family who were collectors of antiques and they decided that the best way to show off what life was like during this period was to have a working village where they could show and demonstrate the trades, and the crafts and the farms that were going on during this period," said Michael Arum.



A visit to Old Sturbridge Village is a visit to a living history museum.



"What that means is we bring history literally to life. So you are not just walking through a gallery with objects, although we have those too. You are also seeing how people would have been using those things and the kind of things they would have been doing in the 1830s," Arum explained.

Whether it's watching a meal being prepared on a hearth in front of an open fire, or watching a blacksmith repair a damaged tool, to a demonstration on weapons used during that time, you feel like you have stepped into a time machine and been transported back into the early 1800s.



A big part of what brings history to life at Old Sturbridge Village are the villagers themselves, called interpreters, such as Ruth DiBuono, who also happens to be their Coordinator of Horticulture.



"[We have] the parsonage house and then we have the parsonage kitchen garden. This home is the home of a minister and it's really the congregating area for the community and you'll see the center meeting house so if people are coming once a week for meeting on Sundays. Then there's the ministers home where folks would come and join for counseling throughout the week and different charitable associations and groups," DiBuono noted.

Gardening was a major food source in the 1830s but they were doing more than just growing vegetables.



"[We have] a really progressive garden that we are at right now, this is the parsonage garden so I was mentioning how he's trying to reflect his moral character and some education in the type of gardening that he's doing, the minister here. You'll still have your general food crops; your carrots and beats and potatoes but you might have varieties that are a little fancier and the method of gardening here is much more scientific, progressive and a little more refined," he continued.



If you only thought that the warmer months we the time to visit Old Sturbridge Village then you would be wrong.

Some of their most popular special events take place when the weather gets a little colder.

"In November we have a big Thanksgiving celebration every day in November that we're open. Then we also have a special Christmas program which we call Christmas by Candlelight which is in the evenings in December. Then in the winter we do other types of interpretive programs talking about what life was like in New England in the winter, or in the spring or in the summer. You'll get to see the village in a different light and maybe have more time to explore different topics and learn something about how people lived through different seasons," said Arum.



So take a break from your fast-paced lifestyle and take a step back in time to 1830s New England at Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts.

