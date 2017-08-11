Metallica guitarist's monster movie posters go on display

By TRACEE M. HERBAUGH

Associated Press

SALEM, Mass. (AP) - A new exhibit showcases sci-fi and horror film posters dating back to the 1930s from the collection of Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett.

The exhibit opens Saturday at the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem and features 135 works owned by the heavy metal musician, including some Hammett says have inspired his music. The posters include one from the 1932 horror film "The Mummy" that depicts a monster with arms crossed over his chest as he casts a predatory gaze toward a woman wearing a sleek, floor-length red dress.

There also are a few that should excite fellow collectors, including the lone-surviving, three-sheet poster for the 1931 film "Frankenstein." It was found in the boarded up projection room of an old movie theater.

The exhibit runs through Nov. 26.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.