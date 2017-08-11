Second Holland officer tests positive for high CO blood levels

A second Holland police officer has tested positive for excessive CO levels in his blood.

Holland Police told Western Mass News that the officer is doing well and will be returning to work Monday.

This is the second officer this week to test for higher than normal levels of CO following issues with Ford SUVs

Holland Police said that they intend to contact Ford so the problem can be resolved.

The department has temporarily installed CO detectors in the affected cruisers.

In a statement released to Western Mass News last week. Ford noted that the company is working to address concerns regarding the Police Interceptor vehicles and that those who drive non-police Explorers "have no reason to be concerned."

“There is nothing we take more seriously than providing you with the safest and most reliable vehicles," said Ford EVP of product development and purchasing Hau Thai-Tang in that statement.

The company noted that while investigations are ongoing, it has found holes and unsealed spaces in the back of some Police Interceptor units that had equipment installed after it left Ford.

"When a police or fire department routinely install customized emergency lighting, radios and other equipment, they have to drill wiring access holes into the rear of the vehicle. If the holes are not properly sealed, it creates an opening where exhaust could enter the cabin," Ford said in a press release.

Ford has said that it will cover the costs of specific repairs to Police Interceptor units that may have concerns, regardless of mileage, age, or any aftermarket modifications.

If a customer believes their vehicle has an issue, you are asked to bring it to a Ford dealer or call (888) 260-5575.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.