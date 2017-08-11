Steady peach crop returns to WMass

It was a rough one for fruit farmers last year between the drought and the February cold snap, but there is good news for all those fruit fanatics.

A steady peach crop has returned and as good as they look and taste, local farmers said Friday that the peaches are only the beginning.

Elly Vaughan, owner of Phoenix Fruit Farm in Belchertown, has given us the rundown each step of the way - from the winter hibernating to the summer picking.

Last week, they started picking and the results are astronomical.



"This is definitely a 180, I'd say. It's a very strong fruit year in both peaches and apples," Vaughan explained.

Vaughan and her crew will harvest nearly 100,000 peaches this month, from freestone to white peaches, then they'll sell them to local farmers markets and grocery stores.

The heavy rains were good for the crop and the steady sunshine that followed was even better - something farmers across western Massachusetts lacked last year.



"We're really excited because last year, there was nothing. Most growers in the region lost their peach crop due to cold injury last season, so everybody is really excited about local peaches this year," Vaughan noted.



Last year, a cold snap of winter weather, right around Valentine's Day, came after a spell of warm temperatures, and injured all the buds. That meant no flowering and no peach crop.

The apples didn't do much better. Vaughan lost more than half her crop.

Vaughan told Western Mass News that you really only see that every 20 years or so though. In just her first year as owner, the former UMass Amherst student has come a long way and her crop has too.



These are free stone peaches. They are really good for doing preserves and baking and they are extremely juicy and delicious.



If you are a fan of apples, those have also done well and many residents are already counting down the days to picking season.



"At this point, it's about letting them size up. We thinned the fruits already, the trees have gone through all their care, next step is harvest," Vaughan explained.



Apple picking will run every weekend from September 8 to October 8 at Phoenix Fruit Farm.

The near future is bright for fruit. Vaughan expects nearly 750,000 apples to be harvested on the farm this year.

