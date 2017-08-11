Springfield detective injured during investigation

A Springfield police detective was injured last night during an illegal drug and gun sale investigation.

Sgt. Delaney told Western Mass News undercover detectives were looking out for potential drug dealers at a parking lot on Allen and Cooley Street.

Around 6 p.m. they witnessed a blue Dodge pull up with two men in the car, who were later identified as 26-year-old William Martinez and 29-year-old Alexander Coto.

Police said Soto left the car once a black Acura pulled up. Soto allegedly sold a handgun to the driver, 27-year-old Baron Coates, while Martinez circled the parking lot in the Dodge to lookout for police.

Once their transaction was complete, Soto saw those detectives moving in once he was heading back to his car.

Sgt. Delaney said Soto yelled “Go, Go, Go, Police!” to Coates. That’s when Coates nailed on the gas pedal and hit a detective with his bumper and smashed into three unmarked cruisers.

The detective that was hit with the bumper was ok, but a detective who was in one of the cruisers got hurt.

Coates continued to flee down Cooley Street and threw the gun out of the window. He ended up at his mom’s house on Mary Coburn Road where he was arrested.

Police searched the home where Coates was arrested and recovered more weapons, ammunition, and an unknown amount of Class "E" drugs.

The detective that was hurt had been treated and released from Baystate Medical Center.

Police arrested the two other suspects at the parking lot without incident.

William Martinez of Springfield was charged with:

Operating a M.V. with a Suspended License

Alexander Soto, also of Springfield was charged with:

Three Default Warrants out of Holyoke

Conspiracy to Possess Firearm

Improper Sale of Firearm

Baron Coates of Ludlow was charged with:

Assault & Battery With a Dangerous Weapon Motor Vehicle, 4 counts

Improper Storage of Firearm

Possession of a Class "E" Substance With Intent to Distribute

Failure to Stop

Improper Storage of Large Capacity Firearm

Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident

