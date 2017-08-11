Flashback: Dave Madsen flies with the Thunderbirds

This weekend, there will be some high-flying fun to be had as the Westfield International Air Show is held at Barnes Air National Guard Base.

Several aerial units and demonstrations will be part of the weekend's events and one of those groups participating is the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

In the mid-1990s, our own Dave Madsen had the opportunity to take a flight in one of the Thunderbirds when they came to the area for the Great New England Air Show at Westover...and his flight was all caught on-camera.

