Three arrested on drug charges in Springfield following short pursuit

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Springfield Police three today on drug charges following a traffic stop this afternoon.

Officers from the C-3 Policing Unit, Narcotics Unit, and the MA State Police arrested Tony Murph, age 33 of Springfield, Shameen Malik Howard, age 26 of Springfield, and Luis Rivera-Alicea, age 23 of Springfield, at the corner of Hancock and Rifle Street following a brief pursuit.

Murph, Howard, and Rivera-Alicea were charged with:

  • Trafficking in Cocaine
  • Possession of Heroin With Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Marijuana With Intent

Howard was additionally charged with:

  • Assauit With a Dangerous Weapon
  • Failure to Stop for Police
  • Reckless Operation
  • Unlicensed Operation

Officers recovered the following from the vehicle:

  • 77 grams of pure Cocaine
  • bag of Marijuana
  • 50 bags of Heroin stamped "La Cura"
  • $2004.00 in cash

