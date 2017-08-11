Three arrested on drug charges in Springfield following short pursuit

Springfield Police three today on drug charges following a traffic stop this afternoon.

Officers from the C-3 Policing Unit, Narcotics Unit, and the MA State Police arrested Tony Murph, age 33 of Springfield, Shameen Malik Howard, age 26 of Springfield, and Luis Rivera-Alicea, age 23 of Springfield, at the corner of Hancock and Rifle Street following a brief pursuit.

Murph, Howard, and Rivera-Alicea were charged with:

Trafficking in Cocaine

Possession of Heroin With Intent to Distribute

Possession of Marijuana With Intent

Howard was additionally charged with:

Assauit With a Dangerous Weapon

Failure to Stop for Police

Reckless Operation

Unlicensed Operation

Officers recovered the following from the vehicle:

77 grams of pure Cocaine

bag of Marijuana

50 bags of Heroin stamped "La Cura"

$2004.00 in cash

