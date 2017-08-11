Central High boy's basketball forfeits championship

Springfield's Central High School boys basketball team has forfeited the Western Mass. Division I championship.

The move comes after a person, not associated with the school system, realized one of Central's players was ineligible.

The player apparently came from another country and the school didn't file the necessary paperwork.

Springfield Public Schools said that if the school filed the paperwork, that player would have been eligible.

Azell Cavaan, spokesperson for the school district, said that the district takes full responsibility for the situation and proactively forfeited the title.

Central also voluntarily forfeited many of the team's wins for the 2016-2017 season.

