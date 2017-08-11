Local doctor speaks on how to ease the transition back to school

As many families take a break from their normal routine during the summer months, getting back to the swing of school can be a difficult one.

Back to school means back to bed for students in western Mass.

Yessida, Jessmariah, and Janiah are ready for the school bell, but are they ready for the alarm clock?

"Last year we would be in school by 8:30 now. We have to be there for 8:00."

Dr. John O’Reilly said that you’ll want to start making adjustments to the sleep routine now by pushing back the sleep cycle by a half hour every three days or so.

"So if your kid is up at midnight waking up at 11, have them go to bed at 11:30, wake them up at 10:30."

As for the amount of sleep, the latest recommendations show kids from ages 6 to 12 need 9 -12 hours of sleep, whereas teens need 8-10.

Dr. O’Reilly recommends putting away cell phones and tablets two hours before bedtime.

Get all the strenuous activities and exercise done in the early afternoon and cut the amount of caffeine that your child has in the diet.

Poor sleep has been linked to a lack of focus and attention in school, obesity, and can also create a danger for new drivers.

"The sleepy teenager who isn't quite savvy with their car and isn't getting a good night sleep is more likely to get into an accident."

So much like the saying, early to bed early to rise. Don’t delay in getting your kid’s sleep schedule on track.

