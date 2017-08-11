What you need to know before heading to the Westfield air show

All eyes will be on the sky this weekend for the Westfield International Air Show.

Aviation enthusiasts from across New England will be coming in droves to see the planes take flight.

There are some incredible shows planned for the weekend. but since it's so popular, you may see some traffic volume

"I'm very excited. It's so much fun," said Amareliz Lopez of Westfield.

They are daring displays that push the limits of gravity.

"It's the culmination of one year of really intense planning and for us, it's a chance to open up our base," said Col. Jim Suhr, commander of the 104th Fighter Wing.

The Westfield International Air Show is back after a seven year hiatus.

"There's something for everybody," said Westfield Mayor Brian Sullivan.

The roar of the Thunderbirds engines are a big draw, as well as highly-trained pilots known for their precision and proud American patriotism.

"I'm very excited to see the Thunderbirds. It's going to be an awesome show," Lopez added.

Suhr told Western Mass News that planning ahead is key.

There are eight lots surrounding the base with shuttles for parking areas at a further distance.

"We are opening up the parking lots earlier, so they're going to be open at 6:30 a.m. We are recommending that people get here as early as possible. We have opened up more parking spots and we have a better flow to get people into parking spots," Suhr explained.

The base is offering real-time traffic updates online and on the radio at 89.5 FM.

"We have worked on things with the congestion and the traffic and parking, so a lot of time and energy has gone into this," Sullivan noted.

While there may be some traffic headaches, the show can't be beat.

"I really hope everyone makes it out," Lopez said.

Again, the parking lots open at 6:30 a.m. The gates to the show open at 8 a.m. - rain or shine.

?For more information on the show, including parking information, you can CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.