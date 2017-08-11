Budding aviation enthusiasts meet heroes at the Westfield International Air Show

Some of the finest pilots in the world are appearing at the Westfield International Air Show this weekend.

Each airman has their own story of how they found their way to flight.

"Everything is just amazing," said Alex Kalin of Easthampton.

For budding pilots, the Westfield International Air Show is like Christmas morning.

"Growing up, I was born into a flying family," said stunt pilot Jason Flood.

Flood told Western Mass News that he's been spending his time at air shows with his father since he was six months old.

"When I was 10 years old, he took me for my first loop and roll and I loved it ever since," Flood added.

Now, Flood is one of the star performers. With a pearly red luster, his plane - The Red Ghost -- is an extension of himself. A machine designed to push the physical limits, ready to take risks.

"Flipping backwards, somersaulting all over the place, Flood noted.

This weekend, wide-eyed youngsters like Kalin will meet his heroes.

"Ever since I was seven, I had a dream of being a pilot," Kalin said.

Special operations parachuting team 'The Black Daggers' are preforming jaw-dropping stunts.

"We love coming out, jumping in new places and meeting new people," said Malane, a member of the Black Daggers.

The skillfully-trained daredevils admit that jumping out of a plane might not be for everyone.

"What it is is personality driven. You have to be the type that gets after new things, new exciting opportunities," Malane added.

The show is expected to draw in big crowds and parking could be a headache, so planning ahead is essential.

The eight parking lots open at 6:30 a.m. each day, but it will all be worth it for a glimpse at these aviation marvels.

Rain or shine, the gates will open at 8 a.m. Parking lots surrounding the base open as early as 6:30 a.m. and the best part - admission is free for the whole family.

