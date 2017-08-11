Mega Millions Jackpot drawing is tonight

The Mega Millions Jackpot is an estimated 382 million dollars.

We were at the Copperline Eatery in Chicopee, and employees said it’s been a busy day.

And with the jackpot prize continuously soaring, we're not surprised at all!

After no one won Wednesday's Mega Millions Jackpot, tonight's drawing is now an estimated 382 million dollars.

The cash option is an estimated 283.3 million dollars.

The drawing is the 30th, since the Mega Millions Jackpot was last hit on April 28.

While you're picking up a Mega Millions ticket, you might want to try the Powerball too as that jackpot is an estimated 307-million!

The drawing is tonight at 11pm.

The Mega Millions and Powerball drawings are available via the lottery's website, masslottery.com.

