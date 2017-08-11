Cheat Codes set to perform at the Big E

The Big E has announced that they will be hosting the electronic DJ trio Cheat Codes on Sept. 22 at 8pm.

Attendees will be able to view their show on the Court of Honor Stage, and the show will come free with admission to the Big E.

For more information on Cheat Codes and more scheduled to perform at the fair, you can visit: TheBigE.com/Entertainment.

