Westfield International Airshow underway this weekend

It's back! The Westfield International Airshow kicked off Saturday morning after a 7 year hiatus.

Some of the finest pilots in the world are taking part in the show at Barnes Air National Guard Base.

Each show displays a number of flying acts. Organizers tell Western Mass News it's best to plan ahead if you're heading out there today.

“We have worked on things with the congestion and the traffic and parking. So a lot of time and energy has gone into this,” says Westfield Mayor, Brian Sullivan.

The Base is also offering real time traffic updates online and on the radio at 89.5.

The show is rain or shine. And the best part, admission is free! Parking lots open at 6:30 a.m. and gate entrances to the Airshow and Barnes Air National Guard Base will open at 8 a.m. Performances begin at approximately 10:30 a.m. and are expected to go all day until about 4 p.m.

