Airshow at Barnes in Westfield - traffic and parking

With thousands of people expected to attend the Westfield International Airshow this weekend, drivers should expect delays near the Barnes Air National Guard Base.

As of about 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning, the Western Mass News Traffic Map was showing back up a short way before the ANG Base on Southampton Road and at the area of the Base itself.

Traffic was also backing up on N Elm Street heading towards Southampton Road and from the opposite side, Southampton Rd. south towards the Base.

As far as the Pike goes...traffic as of 10 a.m. is backed up in the area of Exit 3. This was mainly heading westbound. Traffic delays are expected to last for some time as people continue to head on over to the airshow.

If you are going to the show, use the GPS address of 825 Southampton Road, Westfield, MA, and you'll be given parking instructions upon arrival. You can park as early as 6:30 a.m. The gate entrances are open at 8 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Attendees should expect bag and body checks at the entrances. There is also a list of prohibited items including weapons, alcohol, drugs, drones, bicycles, animals, tents, umbrellas, and any items deemed to be "a security risk."

There will be numerous food and drink concession stands at the 2-day event which is being held rain or shine!

The Westfield International Airshow is asking you give a $10 donation for parking which will go to various charities, to include the Boys & Girls Club, Kamp for Kids, The Carson Center, the USO, Westfield Youth Athletics, Military Family Readiness Group, the Westfield High School Music Program, and more.

For more information about the air show and everything you need to know, Click Here!

