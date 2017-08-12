Increasing clouds with the chance for a shower or thunderstorm this evening

After a partly sunny and humid day some showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening before ending overnight. A dry day is on tap to close out the weekend and that dry weather could last into much of the upcoming week.

Showers and thunderstorms in parts of New York could impact some areas this evening. Some of these storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds, frequent lightning and torrential down pours. The threat for showers should come to an end during the overnight hours. Lows tonight will drop back into the lower 60s.

High pressure will bring a return of sunshine and temperatures closer to seasonable levels on Sunday. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s tomorrow afternoon. Under clear skies Sunday night lows will drop back into the middle and upper 50s.

A little moisture tries to inch up the coast for Monday evening into Tuesday, but we will likely just see some clouds. Temps look to get warmer mid-week with continued sunshine and dry weather.

