Mostly cloudy skies with a shower or thunderstorm possible late this afternoon

It's a mild and muggy start out there this morning but the rainfall that moved through during the overnight has pushed to the east. We still could see a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm later this afternoon and evening before drier air moves in.

Much of today is looking dry actually, just cloudy. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s in the afternoon. I'd keep an umbrella handy just in case. By the evening, a cold front will advance from the west, bringing scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to western Mass. Severe storms are very unlikely, though Berkshire County is under a marginal risk for an isolated severe storm.

Skies clear out Saturday night, but fog may form for many-inhibiting our view of the Perseid meteor shower. Tough call, but try to check them out in the pre-dawn hours Sunday if you can.

High pressure will bring us a dry, mostly sunny day Sunday with lower humidity and warmer temps. A little moisture tries to inch up the coast for Monday evening into Tuesday, but we will likely just see some clouds. Temps look to get warmer mid-week with continued sunshine and dry weather.

