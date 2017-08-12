Western Mass Brews: Brew Practitioners in Florence

Welcome back for this week's 'Western Mass Brews,' today we are heading to Florence where a brewery's color coded beer can be found inside a historic space complete with a beer garden. Let's check out Brew Practitioners!

What was once the old Florence Sewing Machine Company building is now a bustling brewery called 'Brew Practitioners.'

"Our mission with our beer is to have a drinkable quality beer that we can make on a consistent basis. We wanted to make sure that we can make a beer for everybody," Tanzania Cannon-Eckerly told Western Mass News.

The majority women owned brewery is managed by Tanzi whose recipes can be find on these brightly colored taps. In total there are 11, six of them are their American classics.

There's the White, a Blonde Ale, the Orange a Malty Pale Ale, and the Brown ...

"(It's) the first beer that was ever made it was the one that started it all," explains Tanzi.

The Red Ale which is a West Coast Amber with a heavy hop finish.

Their number one seller the Yellow IPA.

"Second beer we created. I myself am not an IPA person but everyone loves it," adds Tanzi.

To round it out the classics a milk stout called the 'Black Beer.'

But that's not all! There are five other rotating practice taps, one creation that has become a staple is the 'Pink Beer,' a pink lemonade blonde style brew.

"It is a specialty beer it's a trade secret I worked on that recipe for 2 years. A lot of my partners made fun of me and some of the beer world made fun of me saying it's not a real beer, but it is a beer," notes Tanzi.

And if you can't decide what you would like to order there is this: the 'Monstah Flight.'

"You can do a 5 ounce taster of all 11 it's a bit of everything. It's a good way for you to choose a favorite Brew Practitioner beer," says Tanzi.

Head brewer Kyle keeps with the brewery's philosophy of having a consistent and drinkable beer.

"The best kind of beer is the kind where you look down and say whoa where did my beer go, because it just flows!" Kyle tells Western Mass News.

Tanzi a lawyer by trade says a trip to Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany sealed the idea to get into the brewing business after she and her husband made beer at home. They've been here in this space for just shy of two years.

The old sewing machines connect the space to its industrial past, with high vaulted ceilings, large windows and ...of course a beer garden out back.

After all the beer drinking if you work up an appetite just pick up the food phone.

"They deliver in about 20 minutes and it's great. It's easier than if I had a kitchen the food gets here faster and they make a better pizza than I do," Tanzi explains.

Production has been amped up by 50% on their three barrel system.

"So you have fresh beer from grain to glass in about a month," adds Tanzi.

Seats at the bar fill up quick as people stop for a pint or to try a flight.



"What I love about this place is it's a path through the community people walk in and out….People come through with their dogs or their kids. It's really about community around here," Tanzi notes.

When can folks stop by and try the beer?

"We are open Tuesdays through Sunday in the afternoons during the week and on the weekends 12:30," Tanzi explains, "We have events every night always something going on."

There's only one thing left to do cheers!

