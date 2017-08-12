State Police: Accidents on I-90 in Ludlow westbound keep troopers busy

A couple of accidents on the Mass. Pike westbound in the Ludlow area have kept State Police busy this morning.

Sgt. Swift told Western Mass News the first one was just before 9 a.m. It involved an overturned pickup truck. This was at the 56 mm westbound in Ludlow at the Ludlow/Wilbraham town line.

When the accident occurred, Sgt. Swift says there was "heavy traffic" at the time. No word why the pickup truck went off the road, overturning onto its roof in the median.

The driver has been identified as a 27-year-old woman from Granby, Connecticut. An ambulance was called to the scene, but ended up not being needed, State Police say.

The Ludlow Fire Department also responded to assist. By about 9:45 a.m. Saturday the pickup truck was towed away, and the scene cleared.

The driver will likely be cited for a "marked lanes" violation, Sgt. Swift confirmed with Western Mass News.

Then only about 15 minutes after that crash scene cleared out, another crash occurred. This one, only about 2 mile down the road on the same side of the highway, heading westbound.

"Couple of cars crashed into a tractor trailer at the 54 mm also westbound. 2 cars are being towed," explained Sgt. Swift, "Nothing in the way, they're in the breakdown lane."

Luckily, no injuries were reported in either of the incidents.

Both accidents remain under investigation by the State Police.

