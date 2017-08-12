Rollover crash near Barnes in Westfield during Airshow, 2 people transported

Two people were taken to the hospital after the vehicle they were in rolled over on North Road in Westfield Saturday afternoon. The crash scene involved 2 vehicles and was only about a mile and a-half from the Westfield International Airshow being held at Barnes this weekend.

Westfield Fire Deputy Patrick Kane told Western Mass News they were called to the scene at 12:45 p.m.

There were two vehicles involved, one rolled over. This was at the corner of North Rd. and Old Stage Road.

"We had a concern for response time, but Westfield Police did a great job, they knew we were coming and opened up the roads," Kane explained.

When firefighters arrived they learned that the occupants in the vehicle that had rolled over, were able to make it out of the vehicle, but it wasn't without help.

"2 occupants self-extricated with the help of bystanders and Westfield Police," noted Kane.

He says they were transported by Westfield Ambulance to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with "non-life threatening injuries."

"Police were on scene directing trafficking pretty quickly," added Kane.

The Fire Department was able to clear out shortly after 1 p.m.

Further details weren't released. No word what caused the crash to occur.

The accident remains under investigation by the Westfield Police Department.

