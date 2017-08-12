17,000 bags of heroin, other drugs seized during Chicopee raid

An early morning Chicopee apartment raid resulted in three arrests and 17,000 bags of heroin being taken off the streets.

Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News after a lengthy investigation they received a search warrant for a second floor apartment on Marcelle Street.

On Saturday just before 5 a.m., several detective units including one from Westfield, raided the apartment and discovered the 17,000 bags of heroin, 24 grams of cocaine, two black BB guns, drug paraphernalia, over $7,700 in cash, and video surveillance equipment, said Wilk.

Those detectives were able to safely arrest 28-year-old Nikki Bisiniere, 26-year-old Edwin Louis Rodriguez, and 26-year-old Pedro Diaz.

All three are being charged with trafficking over 200 grams of heroin and trafficking 18-36 grams of cocaine.

Wilk said Diaz and Rodriguez are being held on $50,000 bail and Bisiniere is being held on $10,000 bail.

