17,000 bags of heroin, other drugs seized during Chicopee raid

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

An early morning Chicopee apartment raid resulted in three arrests and 17,000 bags of heroin being taken off the streets.

Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News after a lengthy investigation they received a search warrant for a second floor apartment on Marcelle Street.

On Saturday just before 5 a.m., several detective units including one from Westfield, raided the apartment and discovered the 17,000 bags of heroin, 24 grams of cocaine, two black BB guns, drug paraphernalia, over $7,700 in cash, and video surveillance equipment, said Wilk.

Those detectives were able to safely arrest 28-year-old Nikki Bisiniere, 26-year-old Edwin Louis Rodriguez, and 26-year-old Pedro Diaz.

All three are being charged with trafficking over 200 grams of heroin and trafficking 18-36 grams of cocaine.

Wilk said Diaz and Rodriguez are being held on $50,000 bail and Bisiniere is being held on $10,000 bail.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

