Springfield support group aims to inspire men of color

The Men of Color Health Awareness group came together on Saturday to show how important it is for men of color to inspire the Springfield community, and to focus on their health.

The group who is also known as M.O.C.H.A. celebrated Brother's Day at Blunt Park to discuss community-initiated topics.

This is all in order for men who are apart of the group to help them focus on their physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health.

Western Mass News spoke with the program coordinator, Antonio Delbsline, who said he hopes the event spread the word about their group and what they stand for, so that other men of color are encouraged to join.

"Just kind of giving back to the community and showing that we have a presence in the community and we want men to come and be M.O.C.H.A. brothers," said Delbsline.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.