Mostly sunny and seasonable to close out the weekend

Showers are pushing east of the region this morning and a mostly sunny day is on tap to close out the weekend. Drier air builds into the area today and could stick around for much of this coming week.

High pressure will bring a return of sunshine and temperatures closer to seasonable levels today. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s tomorrow afternoon. While the day starts off on the humid side dew points should begin to fall later this afternoon as drier air works in. Under clear skies Sunday night lows will drop back into the middle and upper 50s.

A little moisture tries to inch up the coast for Monday evening into Tuesday, but we will likely just see some clouds. Temps look to get warmer mid-week with continued sunshine and dry weather. At this point our next chance for showers may hold off until Friday.

We are also keeping an eye on Tropical Depression Eight located in the western Atlantic. While the system is forecast to become a tropical storm the current forecast track keeps it away from the east coast and out to sea.