Vehicle fire near Chicopee home under investigation

Firefighters were called to a home on Gilbert Street in Chicopee overnight after a vehicle in the driveway caught fire.

Chicopee Fire Captain Dan Stamborski told Western Mass News a neighbor saw the vehicle on fire and called.

This was at about 2:54 a.m. Sunday.

When firefighters arrived a short time later, they found the front of the vehicle engulfed in flames.

"The vehicle was fully involved in the front end, in the engine compartment," explained Stamborski.

Luckily, the occupants in the home, including a child, were able to make it safely out of the home in case the flames spread.

"(The vehicle) was parked close to the house and there was some damage to the soffit in the garage," Stamborski noted.

Firefighters worked quickly and were able to put out the flames before it reached the home.

What caused the vehicle to catch fire?

"It's still under investigation," Stamborski told us.

The vehicle is a total loss as a result of the fire damage.

The Chicopee Fire Department was able to clear the scene just after 4 a.m.

