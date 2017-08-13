Worcester Police Mounted Patrol photo at drive-thru gaining ground on social media

Police on horses going through the drive-thru! It's not something you'd expect to see when you drive up to get your morning cup of Joe.

But that's just what happened in Worcester! And now the moment, caught on camera, is getting some attention on social media.

"Drive-thru Old Western Style ...John Wayne would be proud!," the Worcester Police Department said on their Facebook page Saturday.

So far, the photo has been shared almost 1,600 times and 'Liked' by more than 2,000 Facebook users.

The Worcester Police Mounted Patrol Unit is new to the department. Back in June Worcester police showed off their 4 new horses to the public. They were purchased through funds given by "generous sponsors."

There are 7 officers and 1 lieutenant that make up the full time unit. They were all trained by State Police on patrol procedure, equine first aid, and equine nutrition.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.