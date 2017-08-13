2 arrested on cocaine charges following traffic stop on I-91 in Deerfield

Two Springfield residents were arrested Saturday night in Deerfield for trafficking in cocaine, State Police say.

Dawn Gillette, 39, and Torren Boyd, 36, were taken into custody following a traffic stop on I-91.

State Police say just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday a trooper patrolling the highway watched a vehicle speed by.

"Trooper Jesse Gadarowski was on patrol on Route 91 when he observed a 2011 Toyota Camry traveling northbound at a high rate of speed," explained State Police.

So a traffic stop was initiated and upon investigating the situation additional State Police troopers were called in including a K-9 unit. The Deerfield Police Department also assisted.

State Police say they, "...Located approximately 60 grams of cocaine and Class E prescription medication."

Gillette who was allegedly behind the wheel when they were pulled over, has been charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws, and Unlawful Possession of a Class E substance. She was also cited for Speeding.

Boyd who was a passenger in the vehicle, was charged with Trafficking in Cocaine and Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws, as well as Possession of a Class B Substance (Cocaine). Boyd was also cited for a Seatbelt Violation.

The pair were transported to the Franklin County House of Correction in Greenfield. State Police say Gillette was held on $7,500 bail, while Boyd was held on $15,000 bail.

Both are expected to be arraigned in Greenfield District Court on Monday.

