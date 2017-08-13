Westfield International Airshow draws in thousands of spectators

It's day 2 of the Westfield International Airshow and so far, nearly 25,000 people have visited the Barnes Air National Guard Base over the weekend.

Despite the large crowds of people, the Westfield Police Department says things have been going smooth. The police dispatcher told Western Mass News at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, that they had not received any traffic complaints.

There was only one accident reported yesterday in Westfield near the Base. Luckily, no one was seriously hurt in that incident.

For the most part traffic has not been a major issue. Now, there have been continual back-ups right near the Base on Southampton Road and the end of North Road (Route 202) heading towards the Base, as well as a portion of N Elm St. near where the Pike entrance is at.

But Western Mass News has only seen one instance where traffic got backed up on the Mass Pike near Exit 3, and that was on Saturday morning at around 10 a.m.

For a look at traffic conditions anytime, check out the Western Mass News Traffic map in our app, on our website, or click here!

Parking lots filled up both days. On Sunday 4 Lots were at 100% capacity and this was around 1:45 p.m. In all, there are 9 Lots as well as a place for RV Parking and 'Overflow.'

Flying performances are expected to last until about 4:30 p.m. Sunday and gates close at 5:30 p.m.

