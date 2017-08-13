No winner declared for Saturday night Powerball drawing

Do you have the winning Powerball ticket from last night's drawing?

As of Sunday afternoon, no one has taken home the estimated $371.1 million jackpot.

That jackpot has now bumped up to an estimated $430 million with a $27.4 millio cash value for the next drawing, which will be on Wednesday night.

The winning Powerball numbers for last night's drawing are 20-24-26-35-49 with the Powerball number as 19.

