No winner declared for Saturday night Powerball drawing

Do you have the winning Powerball ticket from last night's drawing?
As of Sunday afternoon, no one has taken home the estimated $371.1 million jackpot.
That jackpot has now bumped up to an estimated $430 million with a $27.4 millio cash value for the next drawing, which will be on Wednesday night.
The winning Powerball numbers for last night's drawing are 20-24-26-35-49 with the Powerball number as 19.
