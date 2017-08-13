Restaurant and employees raise money for Agawam teen with cancer

A 16-year-old who was diagnosed with a type of brain cancer continues to receive overwhelming support from the Agawam community.

Justin Lingenberg was playing in a volleyball tournament when after his last game he left with a terrible headache and dizziness.

After a trip to the emergency room, scans revealed a tumor the size of a clementine in Justin’s brain.

Justin and his family headed to Boston to get the tumor removed, and after the operation doctors diagnosed him with pediatric glioma.

Since then, a family friend started a YouCaring page to help raise money, and that support continued this weekend at JJ’s restaurant.

Justin’s coworkers donated 100 percent of their tips, and the restaurant matched whatever amount they made that will go towards the Lingenberg family.

There will be a car wash and a bake sale on August 27 at Sacred Heart Church on Springfield Street from 12 to 4 p.m. to raise money for Justin.

