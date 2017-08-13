Motorcycle crashes with another vehicle in Northampton

Northampton police responded to Jackson Street a after a motorcycle and another vehicle collided this afternoon.
Police told Western Mass News this happened just after 5:30 p.m.
When our crew got to the scene they saw a police cruiser and an ambulance. The motorcyclists was walking around and appears they were treated on scene.
The road was cleared within a half an hour.
