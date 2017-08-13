Motorcycle crashes with another vehicle in Northampton - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

JUST IN

Motorcycle crashes with another vehicle in Northampton

Posted: Updated:
(photo MGN-Online) (photo MGN-Online)
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Northampton police responded to Jackson Street a after a motorcycle and another vehicle collided this afternoon.

Police told Western Mass News this happened just after 5:30 p.m.

When our crew got to the scene they saw a police cruiser and an ambulance. The motorcyclists was walking around and appears they were treated on scene. 

The road was cleared within a half an hour.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.