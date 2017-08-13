Today is the day to celebrate those Southpaws in our world.

According to nationaldaycalendar.com, Sunday marks Left-Handers Day! The website notes that the commemoration began as International Left-Handers Day in 1992 in the United Kingdom.

CNN reports that left-handedness is present in only about 10 percent of the population and while science hasn't been able to determine why people are left-handed, it does appear that it can run in families.

Five of the last seven presidents have been lefties: Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama.

Other famous left-handers include Judy Garland, Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, Oprah Winfrey, and Sir Paul McCartney.

