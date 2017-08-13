Gert now a hurricane, but staying far east of New England

Skies remain mostly cloudy through morning with increasing humidity and increasing shower chances. Our temps Tuesday morning start in the low 60s, but we return to the low 80s by the afternoon.

A stalled frontal boundary remains to our south and Hurricane Gert is due east of the South Carolina coast. This front will help to keep Gert out to sea, but clouds and unsettled weather are still possible from the stalled front through Tuesday. A few spotty showers are possible in the morning and a shower or thunderstorm is possible Tuesday afternoon. Most thunderstorms will fire up to our north along a cold front and should miss us.

A front will push southward and through western Mass Tuesday night, kicking out clouds and humidity. High pressure will bring a nice day Wednesday, though warm with temps in the middle 80s. By Thursday, we are still dry, but as high pressure exits and a warm front approaches, our weather will start flipping back to cloudy and unsettled. Showers are possible by Friday morning and scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon and night.

A cold front will come through the area Friday night with showers and thunderstorms, then it looks to stall over or just east of us Saturday. The stalled front will keep Saturday cloudy and unsettled with lingering showers and a thunderstorm through southern New England. High pressure returns Sunday and Monday, bringing mostly sunny skies just in time for the eclipse.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.